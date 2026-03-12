CDO cracks down on gas stations over price hikes

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government is set to issue show-cause orders to gasoline stations manipulating fuel prices in violation of a city ordinance that provides fines and possible closure for price manipulation.
The show-cause orders comply with City Ordinance 11-240, enacted in 2008, which imposes a ₱5,000 penalty and possible closure for prematurely increasing fuel prices.
Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy has activated the price monitoring task force to track down erring gasoline stations as gasoline and diesel prices soared from ₱70 to ₱90 per liter.
The ordinance requires local gasoline stations to adjust fuel prices in accordance with the Oil Deregulation Law and Department of Energy guidelines.
On Monday, the city government implemented a four-day workweek and extended City Hall operating hours to 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, the city government implemented measures to reduce fuel and electricity use in City Hall to minimize the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis.
The executive order—titled “An Order to Reduce the Operational Costs of the City Government of Cagayan de Oro on Fuel and Electricity Consumption Due to the Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East, and for Other Purposes”—provides for the immediate adoption of advisories from the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC) to help conserve fuel and electricity in City Hall operations.
The IAEECC has enjoined all government entities to reduce fuel and electricity consumption by at least 10% and to strictly observe government energy management programs.
Among the measures to be implemented are limited use of city government vehicles and controlled use of air-conditioning in offices.