CDO cracks down on gas stations over price hikes

On Friday, the city government implemented measures to reduce fuel and electricity use in City Hall to minimize the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The executive order—titled “An Order to Reduce the Operational Costs of the City Government of Cagayan de Oro on Fuel and Electricity Consumption Due to the Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East, and for Other Purposes”—provides for the immediate adoption of advisories from the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC) to help conserve fuel and electricity in City Hall operations.

The IAEECC has enjoined all government entities to reduce fuel and electricity consumption by at least 10% and to strictly observe government energy management programs.

Among the measures to be implemented are limited use of city government vehicles and controlled use of air-conditioning in offices.