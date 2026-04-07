Bianca Gonzalez urges restraint in flaunting celebrity luxury

Bianca Gonzalez is calling for more restraint in how celebrity luxury is portrayed in the media, urging platforms to be mindful of current economic realities.
In a social media post, the television host expressed concern over the growing trend of highlighting high-end fashion and possessions alongside their price tags, saying the practice may be out of step with the struggles many Filipinos are facing.
“Sa mga media platforms featuring luxury items ng mga celebs, wag na muna sanang isama sa feature yung presyo ng mga ito,” she wrote.
While acknowledging that celebrities work hard for such purchases, Gonzalez said the current climate calls for more thoughtful storytelling.
“Malamang ay pinag-ipunan nila ito, oo, pero sa ekonomiyang ito, sa taas ng presyo ng gas at bilihin, sa nangyayari sa mundo, sa hirap na pinagdadaanan ng mga kababayan natin, hindi ito ang panahon para detalyehin pa at ibida ang mga ganitong bagay. Hindi naaayon. Salamat.”