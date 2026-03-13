Go urges fair pricing as fuel hikes loom

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday urged traders and suppliers to uphold the spirit of bayanihan as food prices begin rising in several markets even before major fuel price adjustments take effect.

Go warned against hoarding, overpricing and other practices that could further burden consumers, particularly low-income households.

The senator said looming fuel price hikes are partly driven by global tensions and disruptions in oil supply following ongoing missile attacks in West Asia, which have increased transportation and logistics costs.

Reports over the weekend showed that prices of several food items have already increased. At the Bulungan Seafood Market in Parañaque City, the price of lapu-lapu rose from PHP300 to PHP400 per kilogram, while bakoko increased from PHP250 to PHP400 per kilogram. At Balintawak Market in Quezon City, a container of fish reportedly became PHP500 more expensive.

Go said that while higher fuel costs may affect the movement of goods, some traders may prematurely increase prices or manipulate supply.

"Sa ganitong panahon, kailangang magtulungan tayo. Huwag nating samantalahin ang sitwasyon para kumita nang sobra habang nahihirapan ang ating mga kababayan," Go said. "Bawat piso, bawat sentimo, mahalaga lalo na sa mga pamilyang kapos ang kinikita."

He reiterated his opposition to hoarding and smuggling, saying these practices worsen price instability.

“As a member of the Committee on Agriculture, two things ang dapat nating gawin. Unang-una, dapat po ay labanan natin, go against hoarders and smugglers. Dapat po ay walang makinabang na mga smugglers dito,” the senator said in a previous interview.

Some vendors have begun selling fish in bundles instead of by the kilogram so customers can still afford them. Vegetable prices have also increased in some markets, including eggplant, which rose from PHP250 to PHP400 per pack, squash from PHP27 to PHP35 per kilogram, and calamansi from PHP100 to PHP120 per kilogram.

Transport groups have warned that shipping fees could increase by 20% to 30% as fuel prices rise.

Despite these developments, Go urged traders and suppliers to practice fairness and responsibility.