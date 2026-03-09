Capitalizing on Iran crisis

Rising fuel prices impact every aspect of life. Almost everything depends on oil, from transportation to goods and services. Nothing is exempt from increases. When businesses, especially in essential sectors, raise prices excessively, they not only boost their profit margins but exacerbate the struggles of ordinary Filipinos.

Claire Castro, the Palace Press Officer, revealed the Department of Energy (DoE) has issued show-cause orders to 54 gas stations for potential violations of government orders not to raise fuel prices.

Castro said sanctions may be imposed on those who violate these ethics, including serious consequences such as permit revocation for fraudulent acts. This is a step in the right direction, but we need a concerted effort from all stakeholders — government, business and the public — to foster a culture that prioritizes ethical practices.

Nonetheless, the threat of show-cause orders to 54 gas stations shows that the government is taking action to combat industry-wide exploitation. Addressing this issue calls for strong enforcement measures and a steadfast commitment to protecting consumers, not just monitoring.

The DoE is not just an overseer, but a guardian against corporate avarice. A gas station in Tagum City, increasing its diesel prices by a staggering P8.35 per liter, ahead of what should have been market adjustments, shows a troubling trend.

Some businesses view crises as opportunities rather than challenges. This mentality is not only unethical; it’s downright dangerous. It undermines public trust in our markets and erodes the very fabric of a community that should be working together to weather tough times.