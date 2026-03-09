Capitalizing on Iran crisis

As the clouds of conflict gather over Iran, we face a sobering and troubling reality. We are witnessing a concerning trend in which some businesses take advantage of crises for profit during times of war.
Capitalizing on crises — such as economic downturns, natural disasters, or public health emergencies — by inflating prices and marketing products that prey on fear is inhumane.
Malacañang’s recent warning about gasoline stations that have raised prices amid the ongoing Middle East crisis speaks to the vulnerability of consumers in our economy.
Local businesses exploiting market forces while families face global instability is contemptible.
Rising fuel prices impact every aspect of life. Almost everything depends on oil, from transportation to goods and services. Nothing is exempt from increases. When businesses, especially in essential sectors, raise prices excessively, they not only boost their profit margins but exacerbate the struggles of ordinary Filipinos.
Claire Castro, the Palace Press Officer, revealed the Department of Energy (DoE) has issued show-cause orders to 54 gas stations for potential violations of government orders not to raise fuel prices.
Castro said sanctions may be imposed on those who violate these ethics, including serious consequences such as permit revocation for fraudulent acts. This is a step in the right direction, but we need a concerted effort from all stakeholders — government, business and the public — to foster a culture that prioritizes ethical practices.
Nonetheless, the threat of show-cause orders to 54 gas stations shows that the government is taking action to combat industry-wide exploitation. Addressing this issue calls for strong enforcement measures and a steadfast commitment to protecting consumers, not just monitoring.
The DoE is not just an overseer, but a guardian against corporate avarice. A gas station in Tagum City, increasing its diesel prices by a staggering P8.35 per liter, ahead of what should have been market adjustments, shows a troubling trend.
Some businesses view crises as opportunities rather than challenges. This mentality is not only unethical; it’s downright dangerous. It undermines public trust in our markets and erodes the very fabric of a community that should be working together to weather tough times.
Price gouging is not confined to the fuel industry. It also emerges in various sectors during crises such as natural disasters, public health emergencies and geopolitical conflicts.
Businesses should be held accountable for their actions. Companies must answer for their corporate decisions and actions, especially when those decisions or actions adversely affect employees, customers, communities and the environment.
Government intervention should be paired with a societal acknowledgment that profiting from a crisis is not just a business strategy; it is cruelty.
Economies should not be driven solely by profit margins. There should be trust, community welfare and resilience in the face of adversity. Businesses that take advantage of crises should be held accountable, not only for their actions but also for the ripple effects those actions have on society.
