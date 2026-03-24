MMDA lifts coding, truck ban for Holy Week travel rush

The resolution took effect on 24 March.

Torre said the number coding scheme will also be suspended during Holy Week, from Wednesday, 1 April, until 6 a.m. on Monday following the holiday period.

To manage traffic and emergencies, the MMDA will deploy 2,500 personnel and rely on real-time monitoring through its CCTV system.

At least 12 tow trucks will be stationed across key areas to respond quickly to breakdowns and accidents.

Provincial buses will also be allowed to use EDSA from 1 April to 6 April. Buses from the south will be allowed up to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, while those from the north may travel as far as EDSA-Cubao.