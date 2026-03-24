MMDA lifts coding, truck ban for Holy Week travel rush

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has suspended the number coding scheme and truck ban to ease traffic flow as Metro Manila prepares for the Holy Week exodus.
MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said the move is meant to accommodate the expected surge of travelers leaving the capital during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
“We have suspended the number coding scheme to accommodate the expected surge in travelers leaving Metro Manila,” Torre said.
The agency also lifted truck restrictions to reduce congestion while ensuring the continued delivery of essential goods.
“Oil tankers and vehicles transporting basic commodities will be allowed to ply major roads even with the truck ban and coding suspension,” Torre added.
The resolution took effect on 24 March.
Torre said the number coding scheme will also be suspended during Holy Week, from Wednesday, 1 April, until 6 a.m. on Monday following the holiday period.
To manage traffic and emergencies, the MMDA will deploy 2,500 personnel and rely on real-time monitoring through its CCTV system.
At least 12 tow trucks will be stationed across key areas to respond quickly to breakdowns and accidents.
Provincial buses will also be allowed to use EDSA from 1 April to 6 April. Buses from the south will be allowed up to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, while those from the north may travel as far as EDSA-Cubao.