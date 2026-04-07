AXA spotlights protection for breadwinners

In many Filipino households, responsibility often rests on a single person — the older sibling supporting a family, a small business owner sustaining operations, or a parent making daily sacrifices to secure a better future for their children.
These individuals quietly carry the weight of keeping households afloat, often without a safety net of their own. While they provide for others, they are frequently among the least protected.
This reality anchors the latest campaign of AXA Philippines, which seeks to reframe insurance not as a response to fear, but as a support system for those who bear the greatest responsibility. By focusing on everyday breadwinners, the company positions protection as a means of enabling them to remain steady and dependable despite uncertainties.
The campaign also showcases AXA Philippines’ range of insurance solutions, including travel, health, motor and business coverage, highlighting how protection can be consolidated under a single provider. The company underscores how these services support Filipinos across different aspects of daily life — from mobility and health to livelihood — helping them navigate disruptions.
The initiative unfolds through a series of films, beginning with a story centered on travel, a setting where responsibilities persist even during leisure.
Drawing attention to common travel disruptions such as delayed flights, lost luggage and medical emergencies, the campaign references global data showing millions of mishandled baggage cases annually, underscoring the unpredictability of travel.
The first film follows Manny, a father on a long-awaited family trip to Japan. When his luggage goes missing, the situation quickly shifts from excitement to stress as he tries to keep the trip on track for his family. The story illustrates how travel insurance can help manage unexpected setbacks and allow families to continue their plans.
AXA’s Smart Traveller product offers coverage for trip delays, cancellations and lost or damaged baggage, along with up to ₱3.5 million in emergency medical coverage for illness and an additional ₱3.5 million for accidents during travel.
AXA Philippines said it will roll out additional stories in the coming weeks, focusing on health, motor and business protection, further highlighting how Filipinos manage everyday responsibilities alongside unforeseen challenges.
Through the campaign, the company aims to emphasize the importance of protecting those who carry the greatest burden, positioning insurance as a practical support for daily life.