AXA spotlights protection for breadwinners

This reality anchors the latest campaign of AXA Philippines, which seeks to reframe insurance not as a response to fear, but as a support system for those who bear the greatest responsibility. By focusing on everyday breadwinners, the company positions protection as a means of enabling them to remain steady and dependable despite uncertainties.

The campaign also showcases AXA Philippines’ range of insurance solutions, including travel, health, motor and business coverage, highlighting how protection can be consolidated under a single provider. The company underscores how these services support Filipinos across different aspects of daily life — from mobility and health to livelihood — helping them navigate disruptions.

The initiative unfolds through a series of films, beginning with a story centered on travel, a setting where responsibilities persist even during leisure.

Drawing attention to common travel disruptions such as delayed flights, lost luggage and medical emergencies, the campaign references global data showing millions of mishandled baggage cases annually, underscoring the unpredictability of travel.

The first film follows Manny, a father on a long-awaited family trip to Japan. When his luggage goes missing, the situation quickly shifts from excitement to stress as he tries to keep the trip on track for his family. The story illustrates how travel insurance can help manage unexpected setbacks and allow families to continue their plans.