Army: recovered notes show foreign recruits’ integration into NPA

The writings also include logistical details such as checklists for movement in rugged terrain and references to travel plans, including “explore alternative routes around Taft.”

Some passages contain reflections on life within the armed movement.

“In the countryside you aren’t nearly bossed down ideologically… The objective is right there: to triumph the enemy,” one entry read.

Army officials said the use of conversational English suggests the writer may have been accustomed to using the language regularly.

Earlier this year, Filipino-American Chantal Anicoche, who was rescued in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, said she had traveled to Mindoro with another Filipino-American identified as Cristina Pasion.

Anicoche said they were separated after an incident in January. Pasion was reportedly scheduled to return to the United States on 14 March but did not show up for her flight.

A separate report from Buklod Kapayapaan Federation also identified Pasion among individuals linked to the Mindoro incident.

Col. Michael Aquino, chief of the 2nd Division Public Affairs Office, said the recovered materials provide insight into the routines and experiences of individuals undergoing integration within the armed group.

“These writings show how new members adapt to life in the mountains and how they are gradually introduced to the organization’s internal environment,” Aquino said.

He added that the English-language entries and earlier reports of foreign-born individuals in the area suggest possible links to previously identified personalities, including Pasion.

The Army said it is continuing its investigation into the incident and the materials recovered.

“The recovery of these notes helps provide additional context about recruitment of foreign members and further confirms the international character of the armed movement,” Aquino said.

The 2nd Infantry Division reiterated its commitment to protecting communities while upholding lawful and humane treatment of individuals involved in armed conflict.