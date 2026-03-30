Female NPA member captured in Occidental Mindoro

The group initially encountered more or less 15 NPAs, which resulted in a firefight that lasted for approximately 20 minutes before the armed group fled.

During the encounter, troops recovered one M16 rifle, a hand grenade, and improvised explosive device (IED) components from the encounter site.

The engagement follows an earlier firefight on March 24 in the same barangay involving the same unit, where troops also clashed with the terrorists, resulting in the recovery of a firearm and the discovery of bloodstains indicating possible enemy casualties.

Government forces sustained casualties during the encounter, with 1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando killed in action while bravely leading his troops in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists. Two other soldiers were wounded, one of whom was brought to the AFP Medical Center (AFPMC) for further medical treatment.

In a statement, Chief, 2nd Division Public Affairs Office, Colonel Michael Aquino emphasized that sustained military operations are continuing to further weaken the armed group’s capability in the area.

“Our continuous operations have undeniably disrupted the armed group’s movements and significantly diminished their capabilities. The terrorist NPA cannot hide from the long arms of the government as we build on the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen comrade and continue to apply the full force of the command to prevent them from regrouping,” Colonel Aquino said.

He also paid tribute to the fallen officer, honoring the courage and sacrifice of 1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando, who gave his life in the line of duty while leading his troops during the operation.

“1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando embodied the courage and dedication of the Filipino soldier. His ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace strengthens our resolve to continue the mission he bravely carried out—to protect our communities and secure lasting peace in our area of responsibility,” he added.

He added that the development sends a clear message, even as the group marks its anniversary.

“This is a main disruption on their plans as they have been pummeled on their anniversary celebration. We are seeing that their ability to operate is being steadily reduced, they continue to lose ground as our operations intensify,” he added.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and support ongoing security efforts.

“We encourage the public to stay alert and to coordinate with local authorities in reporting any information that may help in our operations,” he said.

Operations remain ongoing as troops continue to press the pursuit against the fleeing NPA members while securing affected communities in the area.