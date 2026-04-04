Captured NPA female rebel kept journal as a new recruit — Army

2nd Infantry Division Public Affairs Office chief Colonel Michael Aquino said the journal provides a glimpse into the daily life of new recruits within the group, particularly that of captured NPA member Charlize Garzon.

Whether the notebook belonged to Garzon or another recruit, Aquino said it contains extensive handwritten entries describing various aspects of life and activities within the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

One notable entry, Aquino said, involved instructions for members to deny involvement if captured.

He added that the journal includes notes on the NPA’s organizational structure, with references to internal roles and functions within the group. It also details tactics, techniques, and procedures, including guidance on maneuvering during operations and instructions on what members should do during armed encounters or if apprehended by government forces.

Aside from operational notes, the notebook contains personal daily entries describing life inside the armed group, including meals, new experiences such as carrying a rifle, and concerns about possible armed encounters. Some entries reflect fatigue from life in the mountains, including missing the comforts of city life and expressing a desire to leave after long periods without proper hygiene.

The journal also includes an account of her experience during the March 24 encounter in Sitio Danlog of the same barangay, where the writer noted, “Walang martsa o rali na makakapaghanda sa’yo sa lakaran sa bundok.”

Entries also reflect ideological engagement with the movement. In one passage, the writer discussed perceived weaknesses within their activities and suggested improvements, writing, “Kailangan nating pataasin ang rebolusyonaryong inisyatiba natin.”

The notebook further contains drawings and sketches of personal belongings and surroundings, including maps illustrating the layout of makeshift camps. These depict sleeping quarters, kitchen areas, and other sections used by members while staying in temporary encampments as they moved from one area to another.

Aquino said the contents of the notebook provide significant insight into the internal dynamics of the group and how new members are integrated into the armed struggle.

“The entries recovered from the encounter site provide a clearer picture of involvement within the organization. The writings describe operational procedures, experiences within the group, and even ideological reflections, which contradict attempts to portray them as merely observers or engaged in cultural work,” Aquino said.