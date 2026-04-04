Captured NPA female rebel kept journal as a new recruit — Army

A “Muji” notebook or journal believed to belong to a newly recruited female member of the New People’s Army (NPA), containing detailed accounts of daily life, was disclosed by the Philippine Army (PA) on Saturday.
The journal was among the items recovered by government troops, along with high-powered firearms and explosive devices, following a recent encounter in Sitio Salafay, Barangay Monteclaro, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro on 29 March. The clash resulted in the death of Captain Dean Buen Oyando.
2nd Infantry Division Public Affairs Office chief Colonel Michael Aquino said the journal provides a glimpse into the daily life of new recruits within the group, particularly that of captured NPA member Charlize Garzon.
Whether the notebook belonged to Garzon or another recruit, Aquino said it contains extensive handwritten entries describing various aspects of life and activities within the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.
One notable entry, Aquino said, involved instructions for members to deny involvement if captured.
He added that the journal includes notes on the NPA’s organizational structure, with references to internal roles and functions within the group. It also details tactics, techniques, and procedures, including guidance on maneuvering during operations and instructions on what members should do during armed encounters or if apprehended by government forces.
Aside from operational notes, the notebook contains personal daily entries describing life inside the armed group, including meals, new experiences such as carrying a rifle, and concerns about possible armed encounters. Some entries reflect fatigue from life in the mountains, including missing the comforts of city life and expressing a desire to leave after long periods without proper hygiene.
The journal also includes an account of her experience during the March 24 encounter in Sitio Danlog of the same barangay, where the writer noted, “Walang martsa o rali na makakapaghanda sa’yo sa lakaran sa bundok.”
Entries also reflect ideological engagement with the movement. In one passage, the writer discussed perceived weaknesses within their activities and suggested improvements, writing, “Kailangan nating pataasin ang rebolusyonaryong inisyatiba natin.”
The notebook further contains drawings and sketches of personal belongings and surroundings, including maps illustrating the layout of makeshift camps. These depict sleeping quarters, kitchen areas, and other sections used by members while staying in temporary encampments as they moved from one area to another.
Aquino said the contents of the notebook provide significant insight into the internal dynamics of the group and how new members are integrated into the armed struggle.
“The entries recovered from the encounter site provide a clearer picture of involvement within the organization. The writings describe operational procedures, experiences within the group, and even ideological reflections, which contradict attempts to portray them as merely observers or engaged in cultural work,” Aquino said.
Garzon was captured a few meters from where Captain Oyando fell and is now facing a murder charge in connection with the incident. She was immediately given first aid by government troops and later provided further medical attention while in custody.
Following the encounter, government troops recovered several items from the site, including an M16 rifle, a hand grenade, and components for improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
Aquino emphasized that government forces remain committed to lawful conduct even while pursuing armed groups.
“Despite the circumstances of Garzon’s capture and the charges she is facing, our troops ensured she received first aid and medical attention. This reflects our adherence to the rule of law, respect for human dignity, and compliance with International Humanitarian Law,” he said.
Aquino added that while various narratives continue to circulate online, materials recovered from the encounter site provide important factual context.
“The details contained in the notebook reflect aspects of life and activities within the armed group that are difficult to dispute. These materials speak for themselves,” he said.
The 2nd Infantry Division reiterated its commitment to protecting communities from armed threats while upholding lawful and humane treatment of individuals involved in armed conflict.