Illegal firearms seller nabbed in Muntinlupa

The operation was launched after authorities received information from a regular confidential informant regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal sale of firearms within Muntinlupa City and nearby areas.

Acting on the intelligence report, operatives from the District Special Operations Unit, together with personnel from the District Intelligence Division, Intelligence Section of the District Mobile Force Battalion, and Muntinlupa City Police Station, conducted a coordinated buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Seized during the operation were two caliber .38 revolvers, two pieces of caliber .38 live ammunition, a marked P500 bill used in the transaction along with boodle money, and bags used by the suspect to carry the firearms.

Appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will be filed against the suspect through inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Muntinlupa City.