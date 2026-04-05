BFP relieves Metro Manila inspectors in reform drive

“We must give back to the country through honest and professional service,” he said.

However, some inspectors expressed concern that the move could disrupt compliance among establishments previously inspected.

One inspector, speaking on condition of anonymity, said newly assigned personnel may face challenges in enforcing earlier safety requirements.

“Our name and expertise are at stake… Not all FSIs in the metropolis are rotten,” the inspector said.

The reform comes weeks after the suspension of former BFP chief Jesus Fernandez over alleged graft involving a P14.7-million kickback tied to a 2024 ambulance procurement.

Kwan Tiu was subsequently designated as officer-in-charge.