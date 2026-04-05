BFP relieves Metro Manila inspectors in reform drive

The Bureau of Fire Protection has relieved all fire safety inspectors in Metro Manila as part of sweeping reforms aimed at addressing alleged anomalies in its fire enforcement system.
BFP officer-in-charge Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu said the move is intended to set a new standard for transparency, with the National Capital Region serving as the pilot area due to its high concentration of business establishments.
The directive, contained in a memorandum dated 31 March, ordered the relief of all fire safety inspectors in the region, with replacements to be drawn from qualified personnel who have not previously served in the role. If needed, personnel from outside Metro Manila will be deployed.
Kwan Tiu acknowledged that many inspectors are honest and dedicated but said a complete reset was necessary to address systemic issues and restore public trust.
“We must give back to the country through honest and professional service,” he said.
However, some inspectors expressed concern that the move could disrupt compliance among establishments previously inspected.
One inspector, speaking on condition of anonymity, said newly assigned personnel may face challenges in enforcing earlier safety requirements.
“Our name and expertise are at stake… Not all FSIs in the metropolis are rotten,” the inspector said.
The reform comes weeks after the suspension of former BFP chief Jesus Fernandez over alleged graft involving a P14.7-million kickback tied to a 2024 ambulance procurement.
Kwan Tiu was subsequently designated as officer-in-charge.