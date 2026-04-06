QC digitizes initiative towards zero rabies deaths by 2030

Though generally non-fatal through urgent safety measures, rabies has a 100 percent fatality rate once the virus reaches the central nervous system based on the World Health Organization.

The virus was said to be an issue in over 150 countries, with an estimated 59,000 annual deaths.

Locally, the Department of Health said that it logged a total of 426 rabies-related deaths last 2024.

In an effort to streamline the process of vaccinating pets throughout Quezon City and prevent further casualties from the disease, the city’s government introduced the QC Vet e-pet registration system through its eServices app.

It also conducted the Rabies Summit 2026, an event where the local government and private sector discussed initiatives to boost pre-existing response systems to aid people that contract the virus.

“We will keep working with our partners to protect both our residents and their pets,” City Veterinarian Dr. Rey del Napoles stated.