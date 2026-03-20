Bulacan leads Phl’s first nationwide spay-neuter drive

Organized by the Bulacan Provincial Veterinary Office in partnership with the Provincial, City, and Municipal Veterinarians League of the Philippines, the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association, and CPF, the drive focused on promoting responsible pet ownership, animal welfare, rabies control, and recognizing veterinarians’ vital role in public health and community safety.

In his message delivered through an audio-visual presentation, Senator Mark Villar stressed that rabies remains a preventable yet fatal public health threat in the Philippines, largely due to the growing number of stray and unvaccinated animals. He emphasized that spaying and castration, vaccination, and public awareness are key to eliminating the disease, and he is pushing for a bill mandating veterinary offices in all municipalities alongside Rep. Salvador Pleyto and Rep. Joseph Bernos.

Philippine Veterinary Medical Association President Dr. Lina S. Policarpio noted that an estimated 10 to 13 million stray animals nationwide could spread rabies, expressing gratitude to all participants who promoted responsible pet ownership.

Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando, a devoted pet owner himself, announced plans to open a Provincial Veterinary Hospital that will provide free services for pets across the province. He urged residents to treat animals with compassion:

“Let’s not just be observers – we need to be part of the solution. Spay, vaccinate, and care for pets,” he stated. “They are not only entertainment – they depend on us. Animals are like humans with feelings; they know how to love and protect. They have life too.”

Local chief executives were also urged to strengthen municipal veterinary offices during their terms.