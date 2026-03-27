'Stop Rabies' empowers communities toward a Rabies-free Phl

“Rabies is a preventable disease, yet it continues to claim lives across the Philippines,” said Dr. Michael Banawa, Head of Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Philippines, Inc. “Through Stop Rabies, Boehringer Ingelheim partners with communities, local governments, and schools to educate families, vaccinate pets, and promote responsible ownership, fostering safer, healthier neighborhoods.”

This Rabies Awareness Month, Stop Rabies highlights the urgent need for education, vaccination, and responsible pet ownership to protect communities and pets.

Building a Rabies-Free Community in Puerto Galera

With more than 30 years of expertise in rabies prevention, Boehringer Ingelheim and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) launched Stop Rabies, a program delivering community-driven solutions to protect both people and animals through vaccination, education, and surveillance.

Since its launch in Puerto Galera, the initiative has carried out comprehensive prevention efforts, including school-based lessons on responsible pet ownership, post-exposure care, and free vaccination and neutering for dogs and cats.

Between 2022 and 2025, the program vaccinated thousands of animals, neutered hundreds annually, and provided education to schoolchildren, barangay officials, health workers, and dog catchers. In 2025 alone, it vaccinated 4,837 animals, neutered 294, and reached 588 students across four schools, highlighting its ongoing role in empowering communities and building local capacity to maintain a rabies-free environment.