Post-Holy Week return sees lighter traffic at Pasay terminal

Meanwhile, Jon, 25, said he initially anticipated heavy traffic when he left Cavite during rush hour but was surprised by how quickly the trip went.

“The trip was fast. I even thought it would be crowded and traffic-heavy since it was already rush hour when I left Cavite,” he said.

“My usual travel time is around two hours, but now it only took about an hour. Normally, when we reach the Pasay stretch, traffic is really heavy, vehicles barely move and only advance every 10 to 20 minutes.”

Despite the expected influx of returning commuters, the manageable traffic flow provided a more convenient and less stressful return to the metro, marking an uncommon but welcome end to the Holy Week exodus.