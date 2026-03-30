More travelers seen at PITX as commuters leave cars behind for Holy Week rush

He said workers who still report to the office until mid-week are also expected to crowd the terminal once they clock out.

“Most of our daily wage earners still have to go to work, they just have to finish their day’s work. That’s why it really goes up Wednesday afternoon until evening and then it continues on Thursday, it keeps going up,” he told reporters.

The anticipated surge follows last year’s Holy Wednesday turnout of nearly 200,000 passengers at PITX, a number that transport officials say could be matched — or surpassed — this week.

Salvador urged passengers to plan ahead and expect longer queues.

“If you don’t make an advanced booking, that particular bus line doesn’t know it’s going to be full… You’ll have to wait for it to be full before deploying and that would result in a longer queue, a longer waiting time,” Salvador explained.

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