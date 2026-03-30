Holy Week travel: Roads light; seas, air busy

The Holy Week exodus on major expressways may be noticeably lighter this year, as the record-high gasoline and diesel prices appear to have slowed departures from Metro Manila and surrounding urban centers.

NLEX Corp. data showed traffic volumes on the North Luzon Expressway and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway have dipped from their daily averages of 350,000 and 80,000 vehicles, respectively, since early March, according to Robin Ignacio, assistant vice president for traffic operations.