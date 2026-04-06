Plunder raps loom vs. Romualdez, Escudero over flood control anomalies

According to the Ombudsman, the case centers on elements of conspiracy in the budget’s preparation and is “flood control related in so many ways.”

Remulla added that it involves how the budget was passed by the two Houses of Congress and the implementation of projects that allegedly facilitated kickbacks to officials.

“It’s actually the way that the budget was passed upon by the two Houses and how many things happened to have been implemented because of it,” he said.

He added that the background of the case has already been detailed in testimonies during the Senate hearings on the flood control corruption controversy.

“If you think about it, there was a conspiracy to commit plunder. I think we can put everything together,” Remulla said.

The Senate hearings revealed that certain flood control projects were allegedly inserted into the national budget and became sources of kickbacks distributed to various officials.

Remulla also indicated that Romualdez and Escudero may not be the only lawmakers to face charges. Other members of both the House and Senate, as well as executive branch officials, could also be implicated.

“Marami pang ibang miyembro ng dalawang bahay na maaaring tamaan din ng mga kasong plunder sa aming hinahanda ngayon (There are still many other members of both Houses who could also be hit with plunder cases that we are currently preparing),” he said.

The investigation reportedly covers the General Appropriations Acts for 2024 and 2025, but may also examine actions going back to the time of former Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, who served from October 2020 to June 2022 during the final years of the Duterte administration.

“Malamang ay babalik pa kami hanggang doon sa pag-aaral ng mga kasong dapat pagulungin laban sa mga taong gumawa ng ganitong gawain na plunder, paglilimas ng ating kaban ng bayan (We will likely go back even further to review cases that should be filed against those who committed acts of plunder and looted the country’s coffers) Remulla added.