DoJ resumes plunder probe vs Jinggoy, former DPWH execs

The Department of Justice (DoJ) will resume its preliminary investigation today into a plunder complaint against Senator Jinggoy Estrada and several former Public Works officials over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

A panel of prosecutors is expected to receive counter-affidavits from the respondents during the Monday’s hearing. DoJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said Estrada is required to appear in person to formally subscribe to his affidavit, though he has the option to submit the document ahead of the scheduled time.

The proceedings were originally set for 23 February but were postponed after the National Bureau of Investigation requested to present additional evidence and expand the list of respondents.