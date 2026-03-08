DOJ to resume plunder probe vs Estrada, others on Monday

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will resume its preliminary investigation tomorrow, 09 March 2026, into a plunder complaint against Senator Jinggoy Estrada and several co-respondents over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.
A panel of prosecutors is expected to receive the respondents’ counter-affidavits during the hearing.
DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said Estrada’s personal appearance is required to formally subscribe to his counter-affidavit, though he may also submit it ahead of schedule if he wishes.
The proceedings were postponed from the original 23 February 2026 schedule after the National Bureau of Investigation requested to present additional evidence and expand the list of respondents.
The DOJ approved the request to ensure that all new allegations and supporting documents are furnished to the respondents.
After the counter-affidavits and other submissions are received, the panel will evaluate the evidence to determine whether there is sufficient basis to elevate the plunder charges against Estrada and the others to the courts.
Martinez earlier said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has submitted additional evidence and respondents in the plunder complaint filed against Estrada.
The complaint covers alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, plunder, direct bribery, receiving gifts by public officials, and corruption of public officers.
Estrada’s co-respondents include former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, former Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, former Regional Director Gerard Opulencia, former district engineer Henry Alcantara, and other unidentified individuals.
Martinez said the complaint is not limited to a single project or locality.
It involves allegations of acquiring ill-gotten wealth exceeding P50 million through a series of transactions.
Last month, Bonoan submitted his counter-affidavit.
A Manila court has issued a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Estrada and his co-respondents, citing probable cause to believe they might leave the country to evade arrest and prosecution.
Martinez noted that whether additional respondents will be included in the PHDO depends on whether they are considered a flight risk, a determination the court must make.