DOJ to resume plunder probe vs Estrada, others on Monday

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will resume its preliminary investigation tomorrow, 09 March 2026, into a plunder complaint against Senator Jinggoy Estrada and several co-respondents over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

A panel of prosecutors is expected to receive the respondents’ counter-affidavits during the hearing.

DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said Estrada’s personal appearance is required to formally subscribe to his counter-affidavit, though he may also submit it ahead of schedule if he wishes.

The proceedings were postponed from the original 23 February 2026 schedule after the National Bureau of Investigation requested to present additional evidence and expand the list of respondents.