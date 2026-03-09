SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

DTI to host ASEAN Business Environment Forum ahead of Ministers’ retreat

BENEDICT Uy, executive director of the Foreign Trade Service Corps of the Department of Trade and Industry, announced that the ASEAN Business Environment Forum forms part of the Philippines’ year-long business, trade and investment agenda under its ASEAN chairmanship and aims to translate policy discussions into concrete action.
BENEDICT Uy, executive director of the Foreign Trade Service Corps of the Department of Trade and Industry, announced that the ASEAN Business Environment Forum forms part of the Philippines’ year-long business, trade and investment agenda under its ASEAN chairmanship and aims to translate policy discussions into concrete action.PHOTO courtesy of Philippine News Agency
Published on

The Philippines will host the ASEAN Business Environment Forum (ABEF) 2026 this week as part of its ongoing leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with discussions focused on improving the region’s investment climate, strengthening public-private partnerships, and accelerating digital transformation.

In a press briefing on Monday, Benedict Uy, executive director of the Foreign Trade Service Corps of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), announced that the forum will be held on 11 March at the Ascott Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

BENEDICT Uy, executive director of the Foreign Trade Service Corps of the Department of Trade and Industry, announced that the ASEAN Business Environment Forum forms part of the Philippines’ year-long business, trade and investment agenda under its ASEAN chairmanship and aims to translate policy discussions into concrete action.
DTI to host ASEAN business environment forum ahead of Ministers’ retreat

Year-long agenda

Uy said the event forms part of the Philippines’ year-long business, trade, and investment agenda under its ASEAN chairship and aims to translate policy discussions into concrete actions that improve the region’s business environment.

“The ABEF engages both the private and public sectors in discussions that directly complement ministerial-level policy deliberations,” Uy said.

Boosting ASEAN’s investment

The ABEF 2026 will be organized in partnership with the Asian Development Bank and will serve as a side event ahead of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat.

According to Uy, the forum will feature ASEAN ministers, senior government officials, and private sector leaders who will share insights and best practices to strengthen ASEAN’s competitiveness as a destination for foreign investments.

ASEAN Business Environment Forum 2026
Philippines ASEAN chairship investment climate
ASEAN economic ministers retreat Taguig

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph