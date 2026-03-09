DTI to host ASEAN business environment forum ahead of Ministers’ retreat

Year-long agenda

Uy said the event forms part of the Philippines’ year-long business, trade, and investment agenda under its ASEAN chairship and aims to translate policy discussions into concrete actions that improve the region’s business environment.

“The ABEF engages both the private and public sectors in discussions that directly complement ministerial-level policy deliberations,” Uy said.

Boosting ASEAN’s investment

The ABEF 2026 will be organized in partnership with the Asian Development Bank and will serve as a side event ahead of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat.

According to Uy, the forum will feature ASEAN ministers, senior government officials, and private sector leaders who will share insights and best practices to strengthen ASEAN’s competitiveness as a destination for foreign investments.