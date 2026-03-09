DTI to host ASEAN business environment forum ahead of Ministers’ retreat

The Philippines will host the ASEAN Business Environment Forum (ABEF) 2026 this week as part of its ongoing leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with discussions focused on improving the region’s investment climate, strengthening public-private partnerships, and accelerating digital transformation.
In a press briefing on Monday, Benedict Uy, executive director of the Foreign Trade Service Corps of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), announced that the forum will be held on 11 March at the Ascott Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
Year-long agenda
Uy said the event forms part of the Philippines’ year-long business, trade, and investment agenda under its ASEAN chairship and aims to translate policy discussions into concrete actions that improve the region’s business environment.
“The ABEF engages both the private and public sectors in discussions that directly complement ministerial-level policy deliberations,” Uy said.
Boosting ASEAN’s investment
The ABEF 2026 will be organized in partnership with the Asian Development Bank and will serve as a side event ahead of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat.
According to Uy, the forum will feature ASEAN ministers, senior government officials, and private sector leaders who will share insights and best practices to strengthen ASEAN’s competitiveness as a destination for foreign investments.