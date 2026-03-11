ASEAN economic officials project unity ahead of ministers’ retreat in Manila

Senior economic officials from the 11 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Taguig on Wednesday, projecting regional unity as they kicked off preparatory talks ahead of this week’s high-level economic ministers’ meeting.
Officials posed for a family photo at the opening of the Preparatory Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (Prep-SEOM) at Shangri-La The Fort, a symbolic show of solidarity as the region navigates global economic uncertainty.
The two-day meeting lays the groundwork for the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat, scheduled on Friday, where economic leaders will tackle key regional priorities.
Marie Sherylyn Aquia, director of the Department of Trade and Industry – Bureau of International Trade Relations and chairperson of this year’s SEOM, stressed the need for closer cooperation among Southeast Asian economies.
“It is about ensuring that ASEAN remains a region where business can invest with confidence, where innovation can flourish, and where economic cooperation continues to create opportunities for our people,” Aquia said.
The gathering forms part of the Philippines’ ASEAN chairship this year under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which carries the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together.”
During the preparatory talks, officials are expected to tackle major initiatives aimed at strengthening the region’s economic resilience, including advancing the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), boosting regional supply chains, and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Discussions will also cover the adoption of artificial intelligence, as well as policies promoting green and sustainable economic growth across Southeast Asia.
The Prep-SEOM serves as a key step in aligning ASEAN’s economic agenda before ministers finalize policy directions at the retreat later this week—a meeting expected to shape how the region responds collectively to emerging economic challenges.