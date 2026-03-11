ASEAN economic officials project unity ahead of ministers’ retreat in Manila

The two-day meeting lays the groundwork for the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat, scheduled on Friday, where economic leaders will tackle key regional priorities.

Marie Sherylyn Aquia, director of the Department of Trade and Industry – Bureau of International Trade Relations and chairperson of this year’s SEOM, stressed the need for closer cooperation among Southeast Asian economies.

“It is about ensuring that ASEAN remains a region where business can invest with confidence, where innovation can flourish, and where economic cooperation continues to create opportunities for our people,” Aquia said.