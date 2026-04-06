Palace reviews price controls as basic goods costs rise

Castro added that the government continues to prioritize securing sufficient oil supply, easing petroleum prices, and providing assistance to Filipinos and farmers.

Republic Act No. 7581, or the Price Act of 1992, ensures the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at reasonable prices while allowing fair returns for businesses.

The Department of Trade and Industry has also issued suggested retail prices for basic goods, including canned products, water, dairy items, and household supplies.

The law is part of efforts to protect consumers from excessive price increases, particularly as the ongoing Middle East conflict drives up fuel costs.

Castro said prices of basic goods are expected to remain stable until 16 April.