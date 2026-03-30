Gasoline rolls back,diesel surges

Based on DoE-monitored ranges in Metro Manila and other key urban centers, pump prices could settle at P84.55 to P114.00 per liter for RON97, P82.55 to P111.80 for RON95, and P81.65 to P104.10 for RON91.

The modest relief, however, comes as diesel — critical to transport, logistics, and food supply chains — continues to surge.

DoE data indicate diesel prices may jump by P4.50 to as much as P12.90 per liter, pushing pump prices to between P109.50 and P144.80 per liter. Diesel Plus is likewise expected to rise to P124.00 to P153.10.

Kerosene prices are also set to increase by P1.00 to P2.40 per liter, with projected pump prices ranging from P141.00 to P169.19.

Senate bill seeks price cap

Diesel has hit P115 to 124 per liter amid the US-Israel-Iran war as Sen. Bam Aquino filed bills seeking fuel price caps and removal of the VAT under an expanded Republic Act 7581.

Despite being a primary driver of rising transportation costs and food prices, petroleum products are not explicitly covered by the Price Control Act (RA 7581).

Senate Bill 2011 seeks to bridge the gap in the law, which protects consumers from soaring prices during times of crisis by automatically freezing the prices of essential goods upon the declaration of a state of calamity or emergency.

“The Philippines is in the midst of a fuel price crisis, and Filipino families are feeling the strain. This proposal complements broader efforts to deliver targeted assistance, support workers and small businesses, and ensure the continuity of essential services during this period of uncertainty,” the bill reads.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a national energy emergency, though some lawmakers including Aquino urged its escalation to a full national emergency to address the soaring fuel and food prices.

Inflation is expected to hit between 7.4 percent and 8.9 percent this month, Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan projected — potentially spiking as high as 14.3 percent in a worst-case scenario if crude oil reaches $200 per barrel for an average of 180 days.

At present, only LPG and kerosene among petroleum products are considered necessities covered by price ceilings during crises. RA 7581 defines basic needs as prime commodities like rice, corn, bread, eggs, vegetables, canned fish, and red meat — plus coffee, sugar, cooking oil, salt, laundry soap, firewood, charcoal, candles and drugs.