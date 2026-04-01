Marcos ‘not on vacation,’ Palace insists

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., despite his plan to spend Holy Week in his hometown province of Ilocos Norte, will not be on vacation.

“The President does not believe in the concept of vacation. He said he will spend Holy Week in Ilocos Norte with his family. There is no vacation because the President will continue monitoring and issuing directives to government agencies,” Castro said in a Palace press briefing on Tuesday.