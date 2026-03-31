Marcos Jr. to spend Holy Week in Ilocos Norte, but not on ‘vacation’ — Palace

However, Castro did not reveal when the President will be leaving for Ilocos Norte.

President Marcos Jr., in an ambush interview on the sidelines of the opening of the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) Contract Package 4 (Aliaga–Cabanatuan), said, “I will spend a few days in Ilocos Norte, and I will be back in Manila by the weekend.”

Gov’t work arrangement

Meanwhile, Castro told reporters that government employees will have a half-day work-from-home setup on Holy Wednesday.

“April 1, for all government employees, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, work from home. From 12:01 noon, wala na pong pasok,” she said.

For government-owned and controlled corporations, Castro said, “It’s within the discretion of company owners.”