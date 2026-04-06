P49M FMR project in Surigao del Norte nears completion

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Provincial Office of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands has conducted a final on-site inspection of a farm-to-market road (FMR) project linking two barangays in Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte.
According to DAR, the road spans approximately one kilometer, connecting Barangay Sico-sico and Barangay San Isidro.
The project, funded under the Agrarian Reform Fund, costs more than P49 million and is expected to benefit around 310 agrarian reform beneficiaries and farmers in the area once completed.
The provincial office said the inspection was carried out to ensure the project meets required standards ahead of its scheduled turnover.
Representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Surigao del Norte, the Provincial Agrarian Reform Coordinating Committee, the local government of Gigaquit, and the San Isidro Multi-purpose Cooperative joined the inspection.
“The FMR will make the delivery of farm inputs and produce faster and easier. Travel time will be reduced, making trips more efficient and comfortable,” Officer-in-Charge Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer Ellen Torralba said in a DAR interview on Monday.