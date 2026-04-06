P49M FMR project in Surigao del Norte nears completion

The provincial office said the inspection was carried out to ensure the project meets required standards ahead of its scheduled turnover.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Surigao del Norte, the Provincial Agrarian Reform Coordinating Committee, the local government of Gigaquit, and the San Isidro Multi-purpose Cooperative joined the inspection.

“The FMR will make the delivery of farm inputs and produce faster and easier. Travel time will be reduced, making trips more efficient and comfortable,” Officer-in-Charge Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer Ellen Torralba said in a DAR interview on Monday.