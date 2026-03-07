MMDA implements four-day workweek amid rising fuel costs



The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will implement a four-day workweek for some employees starting 9 March 2026 as part of government efforts to conserve energy amid rising global oil prices.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 05, select personnel assigned to support functions at the agency’s main office in Pasig City will work 10 hours a day from Monday to Thursday to comple the required 40-hour workweek.

However, the agency emphasized that field personnel, traffic enforcers, and emergency responders will maintain their usual schedules.

“Our frontline operations will not be affected. Public service remains our priority,” MMDA spokesperson Joel Corrales said.

The measure follows a directive from President Bongbong Marcos to government offices to adopt energy-saving policies as global oil price volatility threatens to trigger significant fuel price increases in the country due to the conflicts in Middle East.