Ombudsman reports improved case output in 2025

Of these, 317 resulted in the filing of criminal or administrative cases, equivalent to 28.08 percent, indicating improvements in both efficiency and case disposition.

In comparison, the Ombudsman completed 795 investigations out of 1,632 cases in 2024, or 48.71 percent, and filed 171 cases, or 21.51 percent. Filing rates were lower in earlier years, at 20.1 percent in 2022 and 19.07 percent in 2023.

For criminal and forfeiture cases, the Ombudsman resolved 1,532 out of 3,289 cases in 2025, or 46.31 percent. While this exceeded the 990 cases resolved in 2024, the previous year posted a higher completion rate of 51.24 percent.