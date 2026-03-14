Ombudsman to expand probe using ICI findings on flood control scandal

The Ombudsman’s office will leverage the ICI’s findings to strengthen its cases, while also deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the massive trove of documents turned over by the commission.

Remulla emphasized that AI will serve only as a tool and will not dictate decisions.

“Their findings will be used by our teams to bolster the evidence that they have already,” he said.

He stressed that the thrust of the Office of the Ombudsman is to build cases that meet a higher standard of reasonable certainty for conviction and to be ready for continuous trial, citing delays in past high-profile cases such as the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scandal.

“Here we want to tell the whole story in one burst, from start to continuous trial,” he said.

Remulla revealed that many investigations are already 70 to 80 percent complete and warned that while not all cases will involve plunder or malversation, they will still carry serious consequences. Restitution is also a key focus of the office, he added.

The Ombudsman also invited the ICI’s legal staff to apply for positions at his office, praising their work during the six-month probe.

“Remember, they started from scratch. I’m quite impressed with much of the output,” he said. “Many of the legal staff of the ICI, I’m asking them to apply here so we will not waste the institutional knowledge they already have.”

The ICI’s investigation, though brief, already yielded significant results, submitting nine referrals against lawmakers, contractors, and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials.

Its probe also led to the freezing of bank accounts and the seizure of assets totaling P24.7 billion.

Remulla said the ICI filled a crucial gap, but with the Ombudsman’s larger resources, the office is poised to produce even greater outcomes in the fight against corruption.