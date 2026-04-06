Marcos urges LGUs to strengthen collaboration amid ME crisis

The President urged the VMLP officers to uphold the spirit of unity, cooperation, and commitment to the country, especially as the nation navigates the ripple effects of the Middle East crisis.

“Sana manatili kayong matatag at pursigido sa inyong paglilingkod, lalo na ngayong maraming krisis ang kinakaharap ng bansa dahil sa tensyon na nangyayari sa Gitnang Silangan,” he said, emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration between national and local governments.

“Patuloy nating gabayan at suportahan ang ating mga mamamayan hanggang sa sama-sama natin malampasan ang mga pagsubok na ito,” he added.

The President also rallied local governments to help shape a future characterized by accountable governance, responsive public services, and inclusive opportunities for every Filipino.

In In response to the Middle East crisis, the Marcos administration has extended support to vulnerable sectors, including transportation, farmers, and fisherfolk, through measures such as P1.28 billion in aid to transport workers starting this week, P1 RORO terminal fee collection for vehicles carrying agricultural products effective 15 April, 50-percent fare discounts for LRT-2 and MRT-3 along with “Libreng Sakay” programs in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao, temporary toll discounts for jeepneys, buses, and freight food transport in NLEX, SLEX, and STAR, and P2.5 billion in fuel subsidies for over 1.4 million drivers and unit operators.

Palace said the government’s interventions aim to cushion the impact of rising global tensions on key domestic sectors while reinforcing the need for coordinated governance at all levels.