Manila secures Hormuz passage, no impact on Philippines-US ties — Palace

Castro said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) relayed a request to the Iranian authorities to allow safe passage for ships carrying Philippine-bound goods, including petroleum and fertilizers.

“Nakausap po natin mismo si Secretary Tess, at ang sinabi po ni Secretary Tess Lazaro ng DFA, wala po tayong nakikitang anong magiging isyu sa ating kaibigan na bansa na US dahil alam naman po nila ang sitwasyon ngayon at hinahalintulad po ito sa pag-angkat po natin ng oil mula sa Russia (We spoke directly with Secretary Tess, and according to Secretary Tess Lazaro of the DFA, we do not see any issues arising with our friend, the United States, as they are aware of the current situation and are comparing it to our previous oil imports from Russia),” she told reporters in a Palace briefing on Monday.

Castro, citing Lazaro, said the government is verifying the response of Tehran and maritime authorities after the request was made last week.

“Kapag sinabi po natin na puwedeng dumaan, lahat po ng Philippine products or Philippine-bound goods ay ito po ay mapapakinabangan po natin (When we say that passage is allowed, all Philippine products or Philippine-bound goods can be fully utilized or benefit us),” Castro said, noting that both imports and exports involving Philippine vessels could benefit from the arrangement.

Supply security, not prices—yet

Meanwhile, Castro said the energy officials mentioned that the immediate impact of the safe passage arrangement is on supply stability rather than fuel prices.

“Ang sabi po ni Secretary Sharon Garin ng DOE, ito po ay patungkol sa safe passage ng ating Philippine carriage, Philippine-bound goods and Philippine crew so hindi po pinag-uusapan dito ang halaga(According to Secretary Sharon Garin of the DOE, this concerns the safe passage of our Philippine-flagged vessels, Philippine-bound goods, and Filipino crew, so the discussion is not about prices,” she noted, emphasizing that the agreement is meant to ensure the continuous flow of petroleum products into the country.

“Ang pinag-uusapan dito ay iyong patuloy na supply ng produktong petrolyo (What is being addressed here is the continuous supply of petroleum products to our country),” Castro added.

She likewise noted that discussions on how much the deal could extend the country’s fuel inventory are ongoing.

The Philippines currently maintains an estimated buffer of around 50 days’ worth of fuel supply, but officials have yet to determine how significantly the Hormuz passage arrangement could extend this.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Any disruption in passage can delay shipments and tighten supply for import-dependent countries like the Philippines.

By securing clearance for Philippine-flagged vessels—defined as ships registered under Philippine laws and controlled or chartered by Filipino entities—the government aims to reduce logistical bottlenecks and speed up deliveries.

“Kung tayo po ay nabigyan na ng pagkakataon na makadaan nang walang restriction at walang pagpigil, alam natin ang epekto nito – mas madali, mas mabilis na makakakuha ng supply ng petrolyo (If we are given the opportunity to pass through without restrictions or obstacles, we know the effect of this—it will be easier and faster to secure a supply of petroleum)” Castro said.

No strain on US alliance

Despite engaging Iran on the issue, Malacañang dismissed concerns that the move could strain Manila’s longstanding alliance with the United States.

Castro said Washington understands the Philippines’ need to secure an energy supply amid global uncertainties, likening the situation to previous instances when the country sourced oil from Russia.

“Wala po tayong nakikitang anong magiging isyu sa ating kaibigan na bansa na US dahil alam naman po nila ang sitwasyon ngayon at hinahalintulad po ito sa pag-angkat po natin ng oil mula sa Russia (We do not see any issues arising with our friend, the United States, as they are aware of the current situation and are comparing it to our previous oil imports from Russia),” she said.

Castro also said that DOE officials and other concerned agencies will meet to assess the potential impact of the arrangement on the country’s fuel inventory and explore additional measures to stabilize supply.