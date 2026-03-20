REVIEW: Spring Awakening, told through a storyteller's lens

Spring Awakening’s score follows the same track as more rock-skewed musicals that have become popular over the last decade or so. Duncan Sheik’s music reflected his trademark alt-folk rock leanings, made mildly incendiary by way of Steven Sater’s lyrics. Again, this is a show that is fueled by a cautionary tale from a very dark time. One that, sadly, is painfully relevant today. Under musical director Ejay Yatco’s baton, the music feels like a lush emotionall-charged foundation on which the cast ushers the song into existence. No, these kids did not let any of it go to waste.

So let’s talk about the actors. It look like even they have fully embraced Pamintuan’s vision for Spring Awakening, collectively delivering on an emotionally-charged show. The relatively young cast belies their age with the maturity of their performance, keeping you transfixed even as the themes head down a very dark road. Nacho Tambunting and Sheena Belarmino prove they are both gifted actors, seamlessly shifting between subtlety and intensity as they navigate the innocence and passion of Spring’s two central characters, Melchior and Wendla. These are put on full display at two turning points in their story – an intimate scene (a first for both of them) driven more by curiosity than lust, and a violent one driven by rage. And they carried it well. Truth? It was hard to look away when either one of them, more so both, were on stage. Having seen her last in Sandbox’s Next To Normal last year, Wendla is the perfect next step for Belarmino. While New York-based Tambunting leaves sometime after the show closes, maybe he’ll find his way back to our stages soon.