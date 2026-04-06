Lady Falcons near UAAP softball title

Three runs across the second and third innings proved more than enough, as the fourth-year hurler anchored Adamson’s defense and silenced the UP bats. The San Marcelino-based squad now stands just one win away from extending its league-record championship streak in the tournament, which is also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Lady Falcons will go for the clincher on Friday at 9 a.m., still at the historic Malate venue.

The Fighting Maroons threatened early, with Angel Pascual and Danica Aquino reaching base via a hit-by-pitch and a single, respectively. Two consecutive passed balls from Alonzo and catcher Victoria Magbanua created a dangerous situation, but the defense recovered in time, catching Pascual at home.

With runners on the corners, Alonzo settled down and delivered two quick outs, striking out Martine Francisco before helping retire Generose Torremocha at first to end the inning.

Alonzo, the reigning Best Pitcher, tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout while benefiting from an error-free defense. The Master of Arts in Physical Education major also struck out six UP batters.

Riding that momentum, Adamson’s offense came alive in the second and third innings, tallying four hits that led to three crucial runs.

Reyae Villamin sparked the attack with a leadoff single in the second inning, which MJ Libaton later converted into the game’s first run. In the third, Neomay Mahinay doubled to drive in Roma Mae Cruz before eventually scoring herself off a solid hit from team captain Mae Langga.