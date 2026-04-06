Lady Falcons near UAAP softball title

Adamson University moved to the brink of a 13th straight University Athletic Association of the Philippines softball title following a commanding 5-0 shutout of rival University of the Philippines in Game 1 of the Season 88 best-of-three finals series on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium in Malate, Manila.
Glory Alonzo overcame an early scare in the opening inning and went on to fuel the Lady Falcons’ dominant performance, which produced eight hits against the usually steady Fighting Maroons defense.
Three runs across the second and third innings proved more than enough, as the fourth-year hurler anchored Adamson’s defense and silenced the UP bats. The San Marcelino-based squad now stands just one win away from extending its league-record championship streak in the tournament, which is also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.
The Lady Falcons will go for the clincher on Friday at 9 a.m., still at the historic Malate venue.
The Fighting Maroons threatened early, with Angel Pascual and Danica Aquino reaching base via a hit-by-pitch and a single, respectively. Two consecutive passed balls from Alonzo and catcher Victoria Magbanua created a dangerous situation, but the defense recovered in time, catching Pascual at home.
With runners on the corners, Alonzo settled down and delivered two quick outs, striking out Martine Francisco before helping retire Generose Torremocha at first to end the inning.
Alonzo, the reigning Best Pitcher, tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout while benefiting from an error-free defense. The Master of Arts in Physical Education major also struck out six UP batters.
Riding that momentum, Adamson’s offense came alive in the second and third innings, tallying four hits that led to three crucial runs.
Reyae Villamin sparked the attack with a leadoff single in the second inning, which MJ Libaton later converted into the game’s first run. In the third, Neomay Mahinay doubled to drive in Roma Mae Cruz before eventually scoring herself off a solid hit from team captain Mae Langga.
Villamin, a rookie out of Governor Felicisimo T. San Luis Integrated Senior High School, led the Lady Falcons with two hits and two RBIs, coming from a sacrifice fly in the third and a double in the fifth. Langga and Libaton also chipped in two hits apiece.
UP threatened once more in the sixth inning after Pascual singled and Nickole Dela Cruz drew an intentional walk. However, two fly balls caught by shortstop Mea Tubongbanua ended the inning and effectively sealed the Game 1 victory for Adamson.
The Fighting Maroons were limited to just three hits in the contest, a stark contrast to their usual offensive output, including their 6-3 win in the first round.
KC Valino took the loss after surrendering three earned runs in the second and third innings, as UP heads back to the drawing board for Game 2.