Character Builder: Streaking Adamson sends UE packing

The Lady Falcons needed to hang tough in the extended third set after erasing an eight-point deficit to complete the sweep and start a winning run at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Adamson, which had been blowing hot and cold, improved to a 6-4 win-loss record to boost its semis bid.

Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude praised his wards for their maturity and composure in responding to the Lady Warriors’ pressure in the third set.

“I believe on how my players will respond in that situation, they are slowly growing as a team. UE gave us a good fight, we appreciate how they helped us build character during that set,” Yude said.

Frances Mordi led the way with 18 points built from 16 attacks, one kill block and an ace while adding six digs and six excellent receptions for an all-around performance for Adamson.

Shaina Nitura finished with 13 points punctuated by the game-winning kill, nine digs and eight excellent receptions while Lhouiz Tuddao chipped in nine points for the Lady Falcons, who sent the winless also-ran UE reeling to a 0-10 record.

Adamson went down, 8-16, in the third set after dominating the first two frames. Mordi, Tuddao and Nitura kept the Lady Falcons in the game before blasting a 7-2 run to tie it at 23.

Tuddao’s kill block gave Adamson a 24-23 match point advantage but Nitura forced a deuce with an attack error. Mordi committed an error as UE took a set point advantage before a successful net touch challenge by the Lady Falcons tied it again at 25.

The two teams exchanged points that knotted the set at 26 before Tuddao’s kill block and Nitura’s hit sealed Adamson’s win.

Khy Cepada was the lone Lady Warrior in double figures with 14 points, all from attacks, while Kesha Famulagan and Bea Zamudio had six each.

UE is now on a 24-game losing skid since last season.

In men’s play, six-peat-seeking National University (NU) crushed Ateneo de Manila University, 25-21, 25-23, 27-25, for an 8-2 slate.

Buds Buddin scored 19 points and Leo Ordiales added 12 for the Bulldogs.

A win against Adamson University on Easter Sunday at the same UST arena will secure NU at least a playoff for a semifinals berth. The Bulldogs have been a regular Final Four fixture since Season 75.

The Blue Eagles slipped to an even 5-5 mark.

Aimar Okeke scored 19 points on 14 attacks, four blocks, and an ace, alongside eight receptions and four digs for Ateneo.