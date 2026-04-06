Injured juvenile eagle rescued in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY — Barangay officials in Virac, Itogon, Benguet turned over an injured juvenile eagle to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office on 6 April 2026.
The bird was found trapped in the wires of a high fence in Sitio Batuang. Authorities said it sustained injuries before it was safely removed from the site.
Initial assessment by local environment personnel suggests the bird may be a Rufous-bellied eagle, though species confirmation is still pending. Officials noted that juvenile eagles often lack distinct adult features, typically appearing in lighter brown tones with streaked markings.
The eagle was later transferred to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Community Environment and Natural Resources Office for treatment and rehabilitation until it is fit for release back into the wild.
Authorities also reminded the public of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the capture, possession, or harm of protected wildlife species.
Residents are urged to immediately report sightings or rescue of wild animals to proper authorities to ensure proper handling and care.