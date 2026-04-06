Injured juvenile eagle rescued in Benguet

The eagle was later transferred to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Community Environment and Natural Resources Office for treatment and rehabilitation until it is fit for release back into the wild.

Authorities also reminded the public of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the capture, possession, or harm of protected wildlife species.

Residents are urged to immediately report sightings or rescue of wild animals to proper authorities to ensure proper handling and care.