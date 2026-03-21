Manolo Fortich postpones 2026 Banog-Banog Festival

Under the resolution, all scheduled festival events will remain on hold until conditions have stabilized and normalized.

The Banog-Banog Festival is one of the municipality’s annual celebrations, drawing participation from residents and various stakeholders in the community. Local officials said the postponement is a precautionary measure as the town monitors ongoing developments tied to the broader situation.

The municipal government has yet to announce a new schedule for the festival and said activities will resume once circumstances are deemed more stable.

Residents and the public are advised to wait for further announcements from the local government regarding the rescheduling of festival events.

The Local Government Unit of Manolo Fortich said the Philippine Eagle festival is in honor of the eagle family — Kalabugao and Guilang Guilang — and their offspring Maluko, which settled in their sanctuary in Mt. Saldab.

As home to these majestic raptors, Manolo Fortich reaffirms its commitment to protect and preserve the critically endangered Philippine Eagle, a symbol of the country’s biodiversity and national heritage.

The giant bird has also been reported in the Mt. Saldab range, and one bird was seen in populated areas searching for food.

The eagle has been sighted as far as the Atugan Canyon, apparently in search of food.

The giant bird was captured by Higaonon tribesmen in Barangay Kabugao in 2013 after a series of attacks on domestic animals, including piglets, dogs, and chickens.

The eagle was turned over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation in the city for treatment. After fully recovering in six months, it was released back into its natural habitat in Mt. Saldab and named Kalabugao.

A microchip, which emits an electronic signal, was embedded in its wings to monitor its movement.

After a few months in the wild, the bird was spotted with Guilang Guilang, another eagle released into the wild.