Hello world! Philippine Eagle chick 32 named Bayani unveiled

Philippine Eagle chick 32 was unveiled on social media by the Philippine Eagle Foundation on 10 March 2026, naming it Bayani after the Filipino word for hero. It was hatched and is being raised at the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Davao City.
The name was chosen by Nico Herth, the CEO of Procon-Grumbach, a German manufacturer that adopted the chick. The name Bayani celebrates courage and hope carried by every young Philippine Eagle.
Now in its 3rd month, Bayani is the offspring of Philippine Eagles Dakila and Sinag, produced through cooperative artificial insemination as part of the Philippine Eagle Foundation’s conservation breeding program.
The Philippine Eagle Foundation is committed to ensuring and maintaining the young Philippine Eagle’s overall health and well-being.
The National Bird Breeding Sanctuary successfully bred and hatched Bayani through the support of our generous sponsors and donors.
Bayani represents hope for the species following previous hatchling losses.
