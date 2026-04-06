Ilocos Norte logs peaceful Holy Week despite drownings, arrest

In Banna, a man drowned after swimming into a deep portion of a river during a picnic. He was later declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

In Dingras, two separate drowning incidents were reported. One involved a minor who drowned while swimming with friends and did not survive despite CPR efforts. Another case involved an adult who reportedly drowned after a drinking session, with his body recovered hours later.

Authorities also confirmed the arrest of individuals involved in illegal gambling in Laoag City. The case is now under inquest proceedings.

Despite these incidents, Badua said overall peace and order were maintained, crediting strong public cooperation and the presence of police personnel.

With the summer season underway, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office remains on heightened alert, anticipating an influx of tourists.

Authorities continue to coordinate with local government units and partner agencies, conducting seaborne and foot patrols in key areas, including beaches.

Badua also reminded the public to secure their homes, stay hydrated, safeguard personal belongings, and plan trips carefully to ensure a safe summer.