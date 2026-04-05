PNP: 59 drownings, 455 road accidents logged during Semana Santa

Despite the reported incidents, Nartatez described the nationwide observance of Black Saturday as “generally peaceful,” with millions of Filipinos participating in religious traditions in an orderly manner.

Police remained on full alert for Easter Sunday as large crowds flock to beaches, resorts, and public spaces as Nartatez assured the public that personnel are deployed to manage the influx of travelers and holiday-goers.

“As we continue to celebrate Easter Sunday, we expect more of our countrymen to head to the coasts and resorts,” Nartatez said. “We remind everyone to be careful, watch over your companions — especially children — and follow safety guidelines. Your police force is here, ready to help and provide an immediate response if necessary.”

The police chief also issued a stern warning regarding road safety, emphasizing responsible driving to prevent further highway accidents.

“Let us be careful while driving,” Nartatez said. “Avoid driving if you are tired or have been drinking. Small precautions are a big help in avoiding disaster.”

The PNP said its current operations align with the “Focused Agenda” of the Marcos administration, specifically under “Enhanced Managing Police Operations.” This framework ensures high police visibility and rapid response in coordination with other government agencies during major national observances.