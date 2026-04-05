Police record 59 drowning, 91 fire, 455 vehicular incidents during Holy Week; overall peaceful

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the observance of Black Saturday (Sabado de Gloria) across the country was generally peaceful, as millions of Filipinos participated in religious traditions and family activities in a solemn and orderly manner.

He added that Easter Sunday drew large crowds to beaches, resorts, and other public places, but assured that all personnel remain on full alert to ensure safety and assist the influx of travelers and holidaygoers.

Nartatez reminded the public to remain vigilant and observe safety measures, especially in recreational areas.

“Habang patuloy nating ipinagdiriwang ang Easter Sunday, inaasahan natin ang mas maraming kababayan na magtutungo sa mga baybayin at resorts. Paalala po natin sa lahat—maging maingat, bantayan ang inyong mga kasama lalo na ang mga bata, at sumunod sa safety guidelines. Nandito po ang inyong kapulisan, handang tumulong at magbigay ng agarang responde kung kinakailangan,” he said.

He also emphasized responsible driving and heightened awareness to prevent accidents on major roads and highways.

“Mag-ingat po tayo sa pagmamaneho. Iwasan ang pagmamaneho kung pagod o nakainom. Maliit na pag-iingat ay malaking tulong upang maiwasan ang sakuna,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP’s ongoing operations are aligned with its Focused Agenda, particularly under enhanced police operations management, ensuring efficient deployment, visibility, and rapid response in coordination with other government agencies, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to maintain public safety during major national observances.