House tightens security for Madriaga in Sara Duterte impeachment case

After evaluation, the panel granted the request, citing “credible threats to the life of Mr. Madriaga arising from his participation in these proceedings.”

The directive calls for the augmentation of Madriaga’s current security detail by the National Bureau of Investigation and ensures adequate security during his transport to and from committee hearings.

It also mandates appropriate safeguards to protect his safety and integrity while testifying, with the committee emphasizing the need for strict compliance.

Copies of the order will be furnished to jail authorities, a Manila trial court, and the witness’s legal counsel, signaling coordinated efforts to ensure his protection as the impeachment proceedings continue.

The petition for protective custody was previously filed by Chel Diokno in accordance with the House Rules of Procedure for Impeachment Proceedings.

“According to his affidavit on March 3, 2026, a detainee with a pending homicide case attempted to forcibly drag Mr. Madriaga into a confined bodega area within the jail. According to Mr. Madriaga, and I quote: ‘Based on what I hear from jails, this storage room was built by former Congressman Arnie Teves. Another piece of information I got is that it is Cong. Arnie Teves, who wants me dead,’” Diokno said in a previous hearing.

Madriaga has accused the Vice President of ordering him to carry out cash deliveries allegedly linked to the misuse of confidential funds during her tenure as Department of Education secretary and Vice President.