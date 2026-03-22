Belle Mariano: ‘Where there is growth, there is enlightenment’

The young star has quickly progressed, noting that she’s already taking on longer distances, from 5K to 10K. “It’s about consistency and mindset.”

Her fitness journey comes at a particularly hectic time. Belle is currently filming a new project with Donny, marking another collaboration for the popular on-screen pair. She admitted that stepping into a new role hasn’t been easy, but it’s been rewarding.

“Now that I’m doing this new project, you know, it’s always something new, but it doesn’t mean that it’s a bad thing,” she said. “Getting to know my character more since we’ve started shooting… medyo nakakakaba (it’s nerve-wracking), but you know that you’re there for the good.”

Despite the pressure, Belle remains optimistic, grounding herself in purpose and passion. “As long as you have your heart in it, I know it’s going to turn out well,” she added.

Beyond her on-screen commitments, Belle is also making waves in music, having recently released a new album that showcases her growth as an artist. The project adds another layer to her already multifaceted career, proving she can balance acting, singing and now even endurance running.