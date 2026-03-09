12 to dazzle

Arcadia Art Gallery presents the second iteration of Isang Dosenang Dagitab (A Dozen Dazzlements). Featuring 12 of the most distinct young voices in Philippine contemporary art, the group exhibition — on view at Artistspace from 25 February to 11 March — maps the stylistic, thematic and material preoccupations shaping a new generation. While each artist advances a personal visual vocabulary, together, they articulate a shared sensitivity to the urgencies and intimacies of the present.

Deliberately composed of six women and six men, the exhibition seeks a more holistic representation of the stories we tell and the ways we imagine ourselves — as a community and as Filipinos. Beyond its roster, Isang Dosenang Dagitab proposes a framework that adds new texture to prevailing curatorial trends by privileging nuance, dialogue and multiplicity.