12 to dazzle

Arcadia Art Gallery presents the second iteration of Isang Dosenang Dagitab (A Dozen Dazzlements). Featuring 12 of the most distinct young voices in Philippine contemporary art, the group exhibition — on view at Artistspace from 25 February to 11 March — maps the stylistic, thematic and material preoccupations shaping a new generation. While each artist advances a personal visual vocabulary, together, they articulate a shared sensitivity to the urgencies and intimacies of the present.
Deliberately composed of six women and six men, the exhibition seeks a more holistic representation of the stories we tell and the ways we imagine ourselves — as a community and as Filipinos. Beyond its roster, Isang Dosenang Dagitab proposes a framework that adds new texture to prevailing curatorial trends by privileging nuance, dialogue and multiplicity.
Isang Dosenang Dagitab: Ikalawang Yugto features Alicia Lazo, Den Pascual, Ikang Gonzales, Jerline Sunga, Nova Lucernas, Patricia Santos, Gabo Manalastas, Jonathan Madeja, Lanzvoltaire Balagtas, Kim Gaceja, Neill Christian Simon Onza and Olsen Santiago.
Artistspace is located at ground level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City.