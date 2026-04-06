Flooding in Cebu not caused by single project, council says

Separate findings from the Environmental Management Bureau and the University of the Philippines also concluded that the development did not cause the flooding. Data showed the project’s detention ponds reduced water runoff by about 70 percent, with officials noting that flooding could have been worse without them.

The council also pointed to infrastructure gaps, including outdated drainage pipes along Guadalajara Street and within Guadalupe Heights, as major contributors to water buildup.

Following the resolution, the council directed city offices and private partners to coordinate on long-term solutions, including upgrading drainage systems and strengthening flood mitigation measures in the area.