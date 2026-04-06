Flooding in Cebu not caused by single project, council says

CEBU CITY — The Cebu City Council has ruled that severe flooding in Guadalupe Heights was caused by multiple factors, not a single development project.
In Resolution No. 17-3083-2026, the council cited drainage limitations, tributary inflows, and site conditions as key contributors to the flooding during extreme rainfall brought by Typhoon Odette in November 2025.
A hydrological study by the University of the Philippines, cited in the resolution, showed the area recorded 428 millimeters of rainfall. The study found that the volume of rain, combined with system-wide drainage issues, triggered the flooding. Based on these findings, the council said a cease-and-desist order against the Monterrazas de Cebu project was not warranted.
Separate findings from the Environmental Management Bureau and the University of the Philippines also concluded that the development did not cause the flooding. Data showed the project’s detention ponds reduced water runoff by about 70 percent, with officials noting that flooding could have been worse without them.
The council also pointed to infrastructure gaps, including outdated drainage pipes along Guadalajara Street and within Guadalupe Heights, as major contributors to water buildup.
Following the resolution, the council directed city offices and private partners to coordinate on long-term solutions, including upgrading drainage systems and strengthening flood mitigation measures in the area.