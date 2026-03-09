UP research: Extreme rain drove Cebu floods

The report attributed the flooding primarily to the 428 millimeters of rainfall recorded within a 24-hour period, which researchers classified as an extreme record-level event that exceeded the natural absorption capacity of the local basins.

The study noted that the volume of rainfall was so significant that flooding would have occurred even if the area had remained undeveloped.

The findings support earlier statements by Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Carlos Primo David, who previously said no single project was responsible for the flooding and pointed instead to a combination of environmental factors and the magnitude of the storm.

Public criticism on social media had focused on the mountainside development led by Slater Young, but the simulation suggested that engineering interventions within the project may have provided a minor buffer.

According to the report, the project’s built-in catch basins helped manage part of the water flow that the original terrain would not have been able to contain.