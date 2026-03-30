Cainta sees permanent solution to flooding

Nieto said they broke the entire waterway to measure its depth and check its condition.

"And this is what we found, a massive rock the size of an excavator bucket sitting inside the canal, two car and motorcycle tires, old drainage covers that were never removed, and water pipes installed directly through the drainage system where garbage got snagged, ultimately blocking the flow," he said.

"All of this, along with the accumulated silt, clogged the drainage system. The drainage is large, but the rainwater has nowhere to go, so Felix Avenue always overflows," the mayor added.

To solve this, the local government will replace the drainage covers with hinge and size to allow personnel entry for anytime inspection and cleaning; reduce the spacing between the drainage outlet covers to catch any debris; monthly inspection and cleanup of major canals; a strainer for every five holes to collect accumulated waste; and ask the Manila Water Company to relocate water pipes currently installed within drainage canals.

"Instead of building new drainages, the government should focus on regular cleaning and replacing manhole covers. It will work now. A more permanent solution," Nieto said.