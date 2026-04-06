Eastern Visayas’ top most wanted arrested in Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY — The Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) arrested the top most wanted person in Eastern Visayas during a joint law enforcement operation in Barangay Sherwood, Albuera, Leyte on 6 April 2026.
LPPO provincial director Col. Dionisio Apas said the suspect, a 29-year-old farmer identified as alias “John,” was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued on 10 February 2026 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Baybay City for murder, with no bail recommended.
Authorities also arrested the suspect’s father, alias “Roy,” 52, after he was found carrying a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five live rounds tucked at his waist.
Both suspects were brought to the Albuera Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. The father faces charges of illegal possession of firearms.
The operation involved personnel from the 1st Leyte Provincial Mobile Force Company, Albuera Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit-LPPO, Regional Intelligence Unit 8 – City Intelligence Team, and the Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit Ormoc Satellite Office.
“I commend our operating units for their professionalism and coordination in this successful operation. This reflects our strong commitment to bringing law violators before the bar of justice,” Apas said.