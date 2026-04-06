Eastern Visayas’ top most wanted arrested in Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY — The Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) arrested the top most wanted person in Eastern Visayas during a joint law enforcement operation in Barangay Sherwood, Albuera, Leyte on 6 April 2026.

LPPO provincial director Col. Dionisio Apas said the suspect, a 29-year-old farmer identified as alias “John,” was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued on 10 February 2026 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Baybay City for murder, with no bail recommended.