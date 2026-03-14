PNP arrests Bicol’s most wanted suspect in Masbate operation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it has arrested the Bicol Region’s top-most wanted individual during an operation in Esperanza, Masbate.
The operation, conducted on March 12 at around 4:30 p.m., was led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Masbate Provincial Field Unit with support from local police units and the Philippine Army.
The suspect, a man in his 30s known by the alias “Alex,” was identified as a member of a Communist Terrorist Group in Masbate under the command of alias “Manong” of KLG South, SRC 4.
He was apprehended based on a warrant of arrest for murder, with no bail recommended, and was immediately brought to the CIDG Masbate PFU for documentation before being turned over to the court.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the arrest demonstrates the police force’s focus on neutralizing high-value threats and ensuring that individuals accused of serious crimes face justice.
“Criminals who evade the law today will face justice tomorrow. This arrest sends a clear message that the PNP will not relent in pursuing those who harm our communities,” he said.