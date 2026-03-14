PNP arrests Bicol’s most wanted suspect in Masbate operation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it has arrested the Bicol Region’s top-most wanted individual during an operation in Esperanza, Masbate.

The operation, conducted on March 12 at around 4:30 p.m., was led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Masbate Provincial Field Unit with support from local police units and the Philippine Army.

The suspect, a man in his 30s known by the alias “Alex,” was identified as a member of a Communist Terrorist Group in Masbate under the command of alias “Manong” of KLG South, SRC 4.