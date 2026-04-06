DPWH sets April bidding for EDSA Phase 2 rehab

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to open bidding for Phase 2 of the EDSA Rehabilitation this April to speed up the repair of Metro Manila’s main thoroughfare.
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said Monday that Phase 1, covering lanes from Roxas Boulevard to Orense, was completed nearly two months ahead of schedule after overnight repairs were carried out during Holy Week starting Holy Wednesday.
“We’re happy because practically the vehicle lanes for Phase 1 from Roxas Boulevard, EDSA, up to Orense are already finished. We’re almost two months ahead of schedule here,” Dizon said.
“We did not compromise its quality, and motorists will feel this. This April, we will already put Phase 2 out for bidding,” he added.
DPWH said it is pushing to expedite Phase 2 to minimize disruptions and ensure smoother and faster travel for the public.
The rehabilitation of EDSA started in December 2025 following a revision of the project methodology designed to minimize lane closures.
While funding has been secured, earlier estimates placed the total cost at P15 billion, with P8.7 billion allocated for the first year.